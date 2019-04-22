Abu Dhabi: Hosts Al Ain face a must-win situation when they take on Qatar’s Al Duhail in AFC Champions League Matchday Four of Group C at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday. Action starts at 8pm.

‘The Boss’ are yet to win against Al Duhail in the last three outings though two weeks ago they rallied from a two-goal deficit in Doha to draw 2-2 riding on goals from Jamal Maroof and Marcus Berg.

They are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points from three outings while Al Duhail are second with four points behind Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. Should Juan Carlos Garrido’s side fail to reach the knockout stage, it would be their first AFC Champions League group stage exit in six years.

UAE’s Al Wasl also face a huge test against Islamic Republic of Iran’s Zob Ahan FC, who are on the verge of booking a spot in the Round of 16 if they manage a win in their home fixture at the Foolad Shahr Stadium on Tuesday.

Zob Ahan are yet to lose a game in Group A and a victory would take them to 10 points. Should Iraq’s Al Zawraa beat Al Nassr of Saudi in the other Matchday Four fixture, then 10 points will be enough for the Iranians to officially progress to the knockout stage.

Alireza Mansourian’s men had come from behind to seal a 3-1 win at the Zabeel Stadium two weeks ago. Al Wasl had started the campaign with a win over Al Nasr but then fell to a 5-0 humiliating defeat at the hands of Al Zawraa in Karbala and later to Zob Ahan in Dubai.