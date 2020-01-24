Jose Mourinho. Image Credit: AFP

London: Eric Dier has dismissed rumours that Tottenham’s players are already growing tired of life under Jose Mourinho just two months into his reign.

Reports have emerged that Spurs players believe they are regressing under the Portuguese while defender Danny Rose is said to have clashed with him after being left out of the match day squad.

But England midfielder Dier has denied the claims and says any unhappiness only stems from frustrating results on the pitch.

“Any club, when results aren’t going well, is not a happy atmosphere,” he said. “But it definitely isn’t a negative atmosphere.