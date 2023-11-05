Luton: Luis Diaz came off the bench to save Liverpool from a shock defeat at Luton in a 1-1 draw on Sunday on his first appearance since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia.

The winger was introduced moments after Tahith Chong had given Luton a stunning lead 10 minutes from time.

Diaz's soaring leap and header five minutes into stoppage time denied the Hatters their first ever home win in the Premier League.

His mother was rescued within hours of her capture on October 28, but the search goes on for his father Luis Manuel Diaz.

The 26-year-old revealed a t-shirt saying "freedom for Dad" after scoring and again at full-time.

Remarkable show

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said before the game that the pitch could serve as a "safe place" for Diaz to forget the stresses of the past week.

But his remarkable show of strength glossed over a poor performance and result for the Reds.

Liverpool spent more on each of their starting midfield trio this summer than Luton have in the transfer market since the advent of the Premier League in 1992.

Yet, Rob Edwards' men were seconds away from one of the biggest shocks in Premier League history.

Darwin Nunez struck the crossbar early on for the visitors.

But it was a spectacular miss with the score still level at 0-0 that will haunt the Uruguayan.

Mohamed Salah should also have scored with a free header from close range 20 minutes from time.

But when the Egyptian's effort fell to Nunez, he somehow blazed over with the goal gaping.

Instead it was Chong who opened the scoring in controversial fashion.

Fairytale end

Liverpool were screaming for a penalty for handball against Ross Barkley at a corner as Luton broke upfield and Issa Kabore crossed for the former Manchester United winger to slot home.

Diaz was then summoned from the bench and in a fairytale ending grabbed the equaliser when he met Harvey Elliott's cross to the back post.

There is hope that Diaz's father will soon be released after the head of the ELN guerilla group that seized the couple acknowledged the organisation had made a "mistake".

Liverpool missed the chance to go second in the table but edge up to third, above Arsenal on goal difference.

A point takes Luton out of the relegation zone.

Good win for Forest

Earlier, Nottingham Forest stunned Aston Villa with their first Premier League win in seven games as Ola Aina and Orel Mangala struck in a deserved 2-0 win.

The sides came into the match in very different form as Villa's six-game unbeaten league run had taken Unai Emery's men to fifth in the table.

However, Villa made a terrible start when Aina found the bottom corner from outside the box after five minutes and the visitors never recovered.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez picked up the prize for the world's best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or ceremony earlier this week for his heroics in helping Argentina to World Cup glory last year.

But his Martinez error gifted Forest their second goal early in the second half.

Martinez got a hand to Mangala's strike from long range but did not do enough to divert the ball to safety as it looped back into his goal.

A much-needed victory for Forest eases speculation that Steve Cooper was at risk of becoming the first Premier League manager of the season to be sacked.

"It's a really good win. We knew we were coming up against an in-form team with really good players," said Cooper.

"I've got a lot of gratitude for the players for sticking to the plan and committing to it"