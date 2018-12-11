Deschamps has the honour of being one of only three men, alongside Brazilian Mario Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, to win the World Cup both as player and manager. Having won the title at home in 1998, he was the manager earlier this year when Les Bleus clinched the World Cup in Russia. He also holds the distinction of being one of only three players in the history of football to have won the World Cup, the European Championship and the Champions League as captain, alongside Beckenbauer and Iker Casillas.