Former Stamford Bridge star favourite to take over as manager from Maurizio Sarri

Derby County manager Frank Lampard. Image Credit: AP

London: Derby Country have given Chelsea permission to speak to their current manager Frank Lampard about the possibility of taking over at Stamford Bridge, the Championship club said on Tuesday.

Lampard has emerged as the favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus earlier this month.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions,” Derby said in a statement, adding they would not comment further until it was appropriate to do so.