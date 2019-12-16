Lyon say star Netherlands striker would be out for 'no less than six months'

Memphis Depay. Image Credit: AFP

Lyon: Memphis Depay’s bid to play for the Netherlands in Euro 2020 suffered a huge blow on Sunday after Lyon revealed that their star attacker had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Sunday’s 1-0 Ligue 1 defeat to Rennes.

In a statement, Lyon said that Depay would be out for “no less than six months” after suffering the injury in a first half clash with Hamari Traore, which if correct would rule him out of the Euros next summer.

Depay was hurt in the 29th minute but was only substituted at half-time and coach Rudi Garcia said after the defeat that he feared the worst for his star attacker, who has scored eight times in his last eight matches in all competitions for Lyon, including the goal that took them to the last 16 of the Champions League.

On a dreadful day for Lyon, Depay’s teammate Jeff Reine-Adelaide is also out for the season after tearing the same ligament in his right knee.

“It a really bad night for us. Leaving aside the defeat there’s the injury to Memphis for whom we fear the worst and Jeff,” Garcia said.

Depay has been a key player for a revitalised Dutch team, scoring eight times and making eight assists as the Oranje qualified for their first major tournament since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup.

However he now faces months on the sidelines and no guarantee of being fit for next summer’s Euros.

Lyon failed to follow up on the dramatic 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig that took them to the next round of the Champions League as they were booed off following their dismal defeat to Rennes, who moved into the European places with the win.

Youngster Eduardo Camavinga shot Rennes into fourth place with a late strike that gave Rennes their fourth league win in a row.

The 17-year-old’s first ever Ligue 1 goal in his debut season in the French top flight moved his side to 30 points in the Europa League spot, just one point away from the Champions League places.

The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw when Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy pulled off a sensational double save with six minutes left to deny Maxence Caqueret and Bertrand Traore.