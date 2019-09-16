It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club, he says

Manchester United's David de Gea celebrates after Victor Lindelof scores their second goal. Image Credit: Reuters

London: David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, the Premier League club announced on Monday, ending months of speculation over his future.

“David de Gea has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester United, keeping him at the club until at least June 2023,” United said on their official website. “There is an option to extend for a further year.”

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has made 367 appearances for the club.