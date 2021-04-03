Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority crowned the winning teams in the fourth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament at the closing ceremony of the most successful tournament to date. Organised by the Authority at Sharjah National Park in cooperation with Sharjah Sports Council, more than 1,000 athletes forming 60 teams participated in the tournament in football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket.

The closing ceremony was attended by Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Director of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, and Tariq Salem Al Hanbashi, Chairman of the organising company, Reach Target.

In his speech at the closing ceremony, Al Qaseer expressed his satisfaction over the success of the fourth edition of the tournament, which was held over a period of three months. He hailed the commitment of all teams to the precautionary measures adopted in the country to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “The Labour Standards Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah has been organising the tournament since 2018, at the instructions and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who directed us to emphasise on sports as a lifestyle for workers, and to entertain them. The success of the tournament was also attributed to the direct follow up of His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council. This success in organising the tournament is a success for the Emirate of Sharjah in merging workers into the general sports scene of the emirate, which is witnessing a remarkable boom in all group and individual games.

“We congratulate the winning teams, and extend our thanks to the Sharjah Sports Council, the organising company Reach Target and all the authorities concerned in Sharjah for their efforts in having such a successful tournament that reflects the keen interest of Sharjah Emirate and the United Arab Emirates in sports and making it available to all segments of the society.

Al Hazami of Sharjah Sports Council expressed his satisfaction over the success achieved by the tournament and the high level of competitions, stressing that the event represented the importance of sports and reflects the importance of sports as a lifestyle.