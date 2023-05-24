London: Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze earned his first senior call-up for England as coach Gareth Southgate named his squad for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was the only uncapped player in the 25-man selection for the two games in Group C, away to Malta and at home to North Macedonia.
Sterling out
There was also a call-up for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk whose one England cap came in 2018 and a recall for Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings. But there was no place in the squad for Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.
England are top of Group C after winning away in Italy and then at home to Ukraine.