London: Erik ten Hag said it was “unacceptable” for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

After taking a strong team to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday, United wrapped up their pre-season preparations against another Spanish side the following day.

United drew 1-1 with Rayo at Old Trafford as star man Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season, playing the first 45 minutes.

Expressing annoyance

The 37-year-old missed the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, and the wantaway forward was pictured with Diogo Dalot leaving Sunday’s game before full-time.

Ten Hag did not speak to the media after the match, but has now expressed his annoyance to broadcaster Viaplay.

“There were many more [as well as Ronaldo] who went home,” the United boss said.

“This is unacceptable for everyone,” he said. “I tell them that it’s unacceptable, that we are a team, a squad and that you should stay until the end.”

Style of play

Ten Hag will take charge of his first competitive match as United manager on Sunday, when they face Brighton at home in the Premier League.

The Manchester United manager also said Ronaldo could fit into his style of play but that the forward would need to build up his fitness before getting the chance to prove he deserves a place in the team.

Asked if the Portugal international can fit into his vision of how he wants United to play, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “I think he can.

“But to start with he has to get fit, he’s just started.