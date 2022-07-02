Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told the club that he wants to leave before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.
The Portuguese superstar made an emotional return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus. He had agreed a two-year deal with the Red Devils but following the club’s failure to secure Champions League football next season it appears the 37-year-old wishes to move on.
Second spell
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is believed to have told the United board that he wants to end his second spell with the club and that he hopes they will let him leave if they receive a satisfactory offer.
The former Real Madrid star has said on several occasions that he can play at the highest level for at least three more years and it seems clear he does not wish to waste them at a club that is not playing in the Champions League.
He has been part of 19 consecutive Champions League seasons since leaving Sporting Lisbon for English football in the summer of 2003. He has scored 140 goals in 183 games in the competition.
Chelsea linked
The Portugal captain has been linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea who would love to make the forward their marquee signing this summer as they embark on a new era under the ownership of Todd Boehly. German giants Bayern Munich – who look set to lose Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona – are also keeping a close eye on the situation.
If Ronalso does leave it will be a huge blow for new United coach Erik ten Hag who planned to build the team around the club legend who scored 24 goals in all competitions last season.