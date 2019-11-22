Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fine form for his country. Image Credit: Reuters

Milan: Cristiano Ronaldo conceded he is not ‘100 per cent’ despite his goal spree for Portugal but always ready to play as injury-hit Juventus head to Atalanta on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run this season to stay top of Serie A.

Juventus visit fifth-placed Atalanta before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Maurizio Sarri’s side are just one point ahead of Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan after 12 matches, with Lazio and Cagliari eight points adrift of the leaders in joint third.

Ronaldo had said he was not be at his best physical form, with Sarri saying the Portuguese star has a “little knee problem”.

But the 34-year-old wants to make amends after storming off when he was substituted in Juventus’s last game against AC Milan.

“In the last three weeks, I have played at a slightly reduced capacity,” Ronaldo said. “I don’t like to be replaced, no one does. I tried to help Juve even when injured.”