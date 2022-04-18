Manchester: Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
The Manchester United star was expecting twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez but revealed on social media that she had given birth to a girl, while their son died.
Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.
‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,’ the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
‘It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel,’ he continued in the statement.
“Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”
“We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and request privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you,” Ronaldo said.
Ronaldo already had four children.