Washington: Dak Prescott rallied the Dallas Cowboys to an NFL play-off victory over Seattle on Saturday while Andrew Luck powered the Indianapolis Colts into the second round with a victory at Houston.
Prescott threw for 226 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as the Cowboys edged visiting Seattle 24-22 while Luck had two touchdown passes in the Colts’ 21-7 triumph over the Texans.
Ezekiel Elliott ran for 137 yards and a touchdown for Dallas as the Cowboys advanced to a second-round National Conference playoff game next weekend against either top seed New Orleans or the second-seeded Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns and the best rushing day against the Seahawks by any club this season to subdue Seattle.
“This team, everything we’ve been though, we had so much confidence coming into this game and the confidence remains,” Prescott said. “It’s about how we compete against adversity and we just take off.”
Prescott praised Elliott’s punishing effort, saying, “He’s a hell of a player and he always wants the ball. I’m thankful I have him.”