Jamaica international stumped as to how he contracted the virus

Watford's Adrian Mariappa Image Credit: AFP

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa says he is one of the six people to test positive from the first round of coronavirus checks in the Premier League and is surprised that he contracted the disease.

The Jamaica international told British media he was “scratching my head to try to work out how I might have got coronavirus” because he hasn’t “really left the house apart from some exercise and the odd walk with the kids”.

The 33-year-old Mariappa says he hasn’t had any symptoms and has felt “as fit as ever”. He says he has spent lockdown dividing his time between homeschooling and following Watford’s fitness programme.