The league tested 996 players and club staff on this week for COVID-19

Liverpool lead the halted Premier League from Manchester City. Image Credit: AP

The English Premier League says two people from two clubs have tested positive for COVID-19 in the second round of testing.

The league did not name the pair or the clubs, or say if they were players or staff.

The league tested 996 players and club staff on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In the first round of tests of 748 people, there were six positives from three clubs. All are in seven days of self-isolation.