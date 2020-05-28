Aston Villa manager Dean Smith Image Credit: AFP

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s father Ron has died from COVID-19.

“The Aston Villa Family are saddened to announce that Ron Smith ... has passed away at the age of 79,” the English Premier League club said in a statement.

“Ron, who had recently been living in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia six years ago, contracted coronavirus four weeks ago and after a short spell in hospital passed away with his family at his side.

“A lifelong supporter, Ron was a steward at Villa Park for many years and passed on his love of the club down to his children.”