Turin, Madrid: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, has returned to Italy after being locked down in his native Portugal for almost two months amid coronavirus pandemic.

There was more glimmer of Europe about football resuming possibly next month as players from La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank - the first and second divisions of professional football in Spain - will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff.

As per media reports in Italy, Ronaldo landed in Turin airport late last night in his private jet from the Portuguese island of Madeira. The 35-year old will now spend two weeks in quarantine.

Serie A sides have returned to individual training on Monday with Juventus recalling their 10 overseas players.

It is hoped that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 - with an end date for the season of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Juventus are currently at the top and every team has at least 12 games left to play.

Ronaldo was part of Juventus’s last Serie A game, a 2-0 victory over Inter Milan behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium on March 8.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward returned to Madeira after the Inter match to be by her mother Dolores’ side as she had suffered a stroke.

Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government watered down some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed since mid-March.

This return to training has been planned by La Liga with measures that have been agreed with the relevant sports and health authorities in order to guarantee as much safety as possible for the health of all those involved.

These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga.