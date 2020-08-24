Miralem Pjanic, the newly signed Barcelona midfielder, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish giants have confirmed.
The Bosnian is in ‘good health’ according to La Liga club and is self-isolating at home.
“Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home,” the club said in a statement.
“The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team.”
Pjanic recently moved to Barca from Italian Serie A champions Juventus.
The Bosnian posted a message in Italian on Instagram which read: “Fortunately, I’m fine and asymptomatic. But if there is one thing I have learnt, it is that we should never take anything for granted, not even the things that we consider the most routine. The life we are living now is teaching us that. We should respect the rules and be careful without panicking.”
The 30-year-old made a total of 178 appearances for Juventus after joining from Roma in 2016.