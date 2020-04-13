‘I hope that this situation we are going through is over soon’

Diego Maradona at home Image Credit: Instagram

Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona has sent words of support to Argentinian football fans longing for a return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1986 World Cup winner, who is currently the head coach of Argentinian first division club Gimnasia La Plata, urged his compatriots to stay healthy and positive.

“I want to wish everyone a very happy Easter, especially the Argentines, and my guys from Gimnasia,” Maradona said in a social media post.

“I hope that this situation we are going through is over soon. Stay at home, and take good care of yourselves,” the 59-year-old added.

All of Argentina’s major football competitions have been suspended since mid-March to counter the spread of COVID-19.