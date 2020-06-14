The supporter invades the pitch with Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind him. Image Credit: AP

Barcelona’s return to competitive action in La Liga on Saturday night was meant to be a fan-free affair due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

One boy did not get the message.

The ban on supporters at the Barca clash against Mallorca went unheeded by one avid fan, who managed to sneak into the ground an onto the pitch to attempt to grab a selfie with star player Lionel Messi.

Clad in an Argentina shirt with Messi’s No. 10 on the back and holding his phone, the fan calmly walked onto the pitch in the 52nd minute and approached Barca defender Jordi Alba before heading towards Messi.

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, while two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

La Liga leaders Barcelona won the match 4-0, with Messi scoring the last goal in stoppage time.

The fan later told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope he was a French national living in Mallorca and that he had scaled a two-metre fence to enter the stadium shortly before half time.

“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” he said.

“I got a photo but it wasn’t a very good one and the police made me delete it. I stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I was going for Messi. It was a nice experience.”

Only 229 people are allowed to enter stadiums for matches from now until the end of the season under the league’s latest protocol on resuming the campaign.