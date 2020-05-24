Real Madrid and Barcelona expect to be back in action soon. Image Credit: AP

Fans of Barcelona and Real Madrid can rejoice as the Spanish government has given approval for the top-flight football league — La Liga — to resume from June 8,

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has given the thumbs up for the players of one of the most popular leagues on the globe to return to the field as Barca and Real resume their battle for the title.

While La Liga can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

There has been no play in Spain’s top flight due to the coronavirus crisis since March 12.

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually.