Match against LASK to be played without fans due to coronavirus

Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK Linsk in Austria will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

United take on LASK on Thursday evening at the Linzer Stadion but supporters have been told not to travel as there wil be no access to the stadium

Austrian health minister Rudolf Anschober on Tuesday announced new nationwide measures against coronavirus: "All outdoor events with over 500 people, 100 indoor, will be cancelled until mid-April."