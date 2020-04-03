Gimnasia coach Diego Maradona Image Credit: AFP

Diego Maradona, the Argentine football legend, has offered to take a pay cut to help Gimnasia La Plata — the club he coaches in his home nation — cope with the coronavirus crisis, according to the club’s president.

Argentina’s top division has been suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic, prompting fears about the economic impact on clubs.

Maradona, who has four months left on his contract as Gimnasia’s head coach, made the proposal to club officials via his management team.

“Through his assistant, we received the call,” club president Gabriel Pellegrino told Cielo Sports. “He said that if needed to reduce his income, he would be willing to do it.