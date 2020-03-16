Celtic could miss out on title in Scotland

Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths and captain Scott Brown Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Calls are growing in Scotland to declare the current football season null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports have emerged that at least one Scottish Premiership side have urged SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster to cancel the season and wipe it from the record books — meaning Premiership League leaders Celtic would miss out on the title.

All football in Scotland was postponed on Friday “until further notice”.

“We don’t see how titles, promotion or relegation can be agreed on any basis of sporting fairness,” said one source

“Perhaps prize money can be split on the basis of the current table.

“But the league should be ruled void and we start next season as we commenced this one. Making the season void is the best of a bunch of bad choices.”