Cesar Salinas, the Bolivian Football Federation President has died after being hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this month, officials announced on Sunday.
The federation confirmed his death in a statement that highlighted his “dedication and commitment to national and international football.”
Salinas, 58, had chaired the FBF since 2018.
He was a director of The Strongest in La Paz, a century-old Bolivian football institution. His wife, head of the same club, also tested positive for COVID-19.
“My condolences to the family and friends of Cesar Salinas, president of the Bolivian Football Federation. They have all my support in these hard times,” wrote the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, on Twitter.
The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) said: “The South American soccer family deeply regret the death.”