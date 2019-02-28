The decider was the closest it could get as it went all the way to 6-6 before Coric found favour in the deciding tie-breaker 7-4 to set a meeting with Nikoloz Basilashvili in the last match on Thursday evening. “That was mentally demanding and tough for me to handle. I was slow to start, and that was natural as I was awake till around 4 am after Tuesday’s late match against [Jiri] Vesely. Tonight too I am going to have the same problems with sleep,” Coric said after coming off court.