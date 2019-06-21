Porto Alegre: Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan and delayed until the last round of the group stage their likely qualification to Copa America’s knockout stage.

Koji Miyoshi opened the score at 25 minutes, hitting the ball hard to the left of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Luis Suarez thanks to a VAR penalty.

Miyoshi reestablished Japan’s lead before Jose Gimenez headed in the leveller.

“We played well in general but we learned that in tournaments of this quality if you make two errors you can concede two goals so we have to be more careful,” Suarez said.