Manchester: Dean Henderson has all the tools to become Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper but his presence will also bring out the best in David De Gea, former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher has said.
De Gea came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors, with Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.
Henderson, 23, impressed on his United debut, making a key save in their 3-0 win at Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday to strengthen his bid to replace the 29-year-old Spaniard as first-choice in goal.
“He’s gone away to Sheffield United and did fantastic in the Championship and the Premier League last year,” Fletcher told Sky Sports.
“De Gea has a real challenge on his hands now, he’s a genuine contender.
“Henderson wants to be United’s No. 1 — he’s got the confidence, he’s got the arrogance, he believes in himself. He backs himself and it’s going to bring out the best out of De Gea.”
United face Brighton in the league on Saturday.