Everything that could go wrong, went wrong, goalkeeper Timo Horn says

Hertha Berlin players celebrate their win over Cologne Image Credit: Twitter

Berlin: Cologne’s new mascot, a handsome goat named Hennes IX, has not brought good luck to the promoted German side so far.

Cologne’s early season enthusiasm has disappeared after their fifth loss in six Bundesliga games. Having returned after a season in the second division, they are now facing the prospect of going right back to the lower tier.

New coach Achim Beierlorzer was supposed to lead the side to midtable stability and even perhaps a European qualification place, but the 51-year-old faces a huge challenge to turn his team’s fortune around after Sunday’s 4-0 loss at home to Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Dominick Drexler got injured in the sixth minute, then Javairo Dilrosun scored for the visitors and defender Jorge Mere was sent off before the break after an intervention by video review.

“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong,” goalkeeper Timo Horn said. “Drexler injured himself with his first touch, we defended badly before the first goal, and it doesn’t get any easier when you’re chasing a game with a player less.”