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City go top with narrow victory over Burnley

Haaland strike sends City top as Burnley relegated from Premier League

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City go top with narrow victory over Burnley

LONDON: City have gone top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The winning goal came after just five minutes with Erling Haaland grabbing his 35th goal of the campaign, but despite numerous opportunities, the Blues had to settle for a narrow, but thoroughly deserved win.

The Clarets are relegated as a result while City climb to the summit to end Arsenal’s 200 day-stint at the top.

City fairly flew out of the blocks, brimming with confidence and creativity after the weekend win over Arsenal.

With only four minutes played, a lovely move involving Bernardo, Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki saw the latter fire what seemed a certain shot goalwards only for Martin Dubravka to push his effort onto the crossbar.

A minute later and the Blues were ahead after a wonderful turn and threaded pass from Jeremy Doku set Haaland clear and the Norwegian kept his cool to calmly lift the ball over Dubravka to reward a whirlwind start.

On 69, a nice interchange between Cherki and Marc Guéhi ended with a low cross that Haaland was a whisker away from connecting with from six yards out.

Nico O’Reilly had a terrific chance to end the game as a contest in the closing minutes from a few yards out, but City saw the game out and ultimately got the job done.

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