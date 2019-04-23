Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi (C) receives medical attention after picking up an injury during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on April 22, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

London: Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has confirmed that his season is over after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Monday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Burnley.

The 18-year-old was helped off the pitch shortly before half-time and said on social media that he would play no further part in Chelsea’s campaign.

“Really gutted to end my season with a ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season,” he said on Twitter.

The injury rules Hudson-Odoi out of Chelsea’s last three Premier League games of the season, against Manchester United, Watford and Leicester City.

He will also miss their Europa League semi-final against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, the first leg of which is on May 2.