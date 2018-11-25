Trophies can mask a whole host of inadequacies, and you may say coaches today are lucky to get two or three seasons, let alone the 20 to almost 30 we’ve seen endured by Alex Ferguson at United or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. However, if only Roman had given at least one of those 15 coaches a fair run, Chelsea would not only have been twice as dominant in the past, but also far better set up to take advantage of the future — especially during that window of opportunity where Fergie’s reign was coming to an end at United, and Pep Guardiola’s was just beginning at City.