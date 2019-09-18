Chelsea's Mason Mount trains with the England squad. Image Credit: AFP

London: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is sweating over the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool after the midfielder was forced off with an ankle injury against Valencia.

Mount’s Champions League debut lasted nine minutes after a horror tackle by Valencia’s Francis Coquelin in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

“We have to assess it over the next 24-48 hours to see the scale of the injury,” Lampard told a news conference.

“We don’t know how bad it is. It is an ankle injury and it is a shame. He’s been playing so well and he started well tonight.”

Following an impressive loan spell at Derby County last season, Mount made his Chelsea first team debut at the start of the 2019-20 campaign and went on to score three goals from five league starts.