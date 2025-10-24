Chelsea join the elite club — know the 13 clubs that have played 200 UCL games

Just one club in the 200-game elite list is yet to lift the Champions League trophy
Chelsea have officially entered the elite circle of clubs to have played 200 or more games in the European Cup and Champions League. They celebrated the occasion with a spectacular 5-1 win against Ajax at Stamford Bridge. It’s a proud milestone for the Blues, who have grown into one of Europe’s most respected teams, lifting the trophy twice, in 2012 and 2021.
Here are the other clubs that make up this exclusive list:
Real Madrid – 504 games, 15 titles
The undisputed kings of Europe, setting the standard for success and longevity.
Bayern Munich – 405 games, 6 titles
Relentless and clinical, Bayern’s dominance defines European excellence.
Barcelona – 350 games, 5 titles
The embodiment of beautiful football, their golden Guardiola era redefined the sport.
Juventus – 310 games, 2 titles
A story of passion and pain, Italy’s proudest club often came close but fell short.
Manchester United – 285 games, 3 titles
From Busby’s Babes to Ferguson’s heroes, United’s journey is filled with history and heart.
Benfica – 280 games, 2 titles
The Portuguese pioneers who ruled Europe in the 1960s and still fight with spirit today. However, they don't have the quality now to fight agianst the superpowers in football.
AC Milan – 267 games, 7 titles
Synonymous with elegance and glory, Milan remain Italy’s most decorated European club. However, they haven't won the title for two decades now.
Porto – 257 games, 2 titles
Twice champions against all odds, Porto continue to defy expectations.
Liverpool – 243 games, 6 titles
The magic of Anfield has produced nights that live forever in football folklore. Arguably the biggest club in England.
Inter Milan – 221 games, 3 titles
A club built on resilience and class, their triumphs echo across generations. Nerazzuris came close on two occassions under Inzaghi in recent years.
Ajax – 218 games, 4 titles
The home of Total Football, where legends and ideas that shaped modern football were born. However, they are not in a good shape on and off the pitch.
Arsenal – 214 games, no titles
Stylish and ambitious, still chasing the European crown that has long eluded them. Can they do it this time?
Chelsea – 200 games, 2 titles
From Munich to Porto, from heartbreak to glory, Chelsea’s rise is commendable. They are the only club from London to win the holy grail. Not once but twice.
This is more than a list of matches. It’s a chronicle of greatness, ambition, and legacy. Chelsea now stand shoulder to shoulder with Europe’s giants — their name etched proudly into the history of the Champions League.
