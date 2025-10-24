Chelsea join the elite club — know the 13 clubs that have played 200 UCL games

Real Madrid – 504 games, 15 titles

The undisputed kings of Europe, setting the standard for success and longevity.

Bayern Munich – 405 games, 6 titles

Relentless and clinical, Bayern’s dominance defines European excellence.

Barcelona – 350 games, 5 titles

The embodiment of beautiful football, their golden Guardiola era redefined the sport.

Juventus – 310 games, 2 titles

A story of passion and pain, Italy’s proudest club often came close but fell short.

Manchester United – 285 games, 3 titles

From Busby’s Babes to Ferguson’s heroes, United’s journey is filled with history and heart.

Benfica – 280 games, 2 titles

The Portuguese pioneers who ruled Europe in the 1960s and still fight with spirit today. However, they don't have the quality now to fight agianst the superpowers in football.

AC Milan – 267 games, 7 titles

Synonymous with elegance and glory, Milan remain Italy’s most decorated European club. However, they haven't won the title for two decades now.

Porto – 257 games, 2 titles

Twice champions against all odds, Porto continue to defy expectations.

Liverpool – 243 games, 6 titles

The magic of Anfield has produced nights that live forever in football folklore. Arguably the biggest club in England.

Inter Milan – 221 games, 3 titles

A club built on resilience and class, their triumphs echo across generations. Nerazzuris came close on two occassions under Inzaghi in recent years.

Ajax – 218 games, 4 titles

The home of Total Football, where legends and ideas that shaped modern football were born. However, they are not in a good shape on and off the pitch.

Arsenal – 214 games, no titles

Stylish and ambitious, still chasing the European crown that has long eluded them. Can they do it this time?