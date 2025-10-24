GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Chelsea join the elite club — know the 13 clubs that have played 200 UCL games

Just one club in the 200-game elite list is yet to lift the Champions League trophy

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Real Madrid celebrating after winning the Champions League
Real Madrid celebrating after winning the Champions League
INA FASSBENDER | AFP

Chelsea have officially entered the elite circle of clubs to have played 200 or more games in the European Cup and Champions League. They celebrated the occasion with a spectacular 5-1 win against Ajax at Stamford Bridge. It’s a proud milestone for the Blues, who have grown into one of Europe’s most respected teams, lifting the trophy twice, in 2012 and 2021.

Here are the other clubs that make up this exclusive list:

  1. Real Madrid – 504 games, 15 titles
    The undisputed kings of Europe, setting the standard for success and longevity.

  2. Bayern Munich – 405 games, 6 titles
    Relentless and clinical, Bayern’s dominance defines European excellence.

  3. Barcelona – 350 games, 5 titles
    The embodiment of beautiful football, their golden Guardiola era redefined the sport.

  4. Juventus – 310 games, 2 titles
    A story of passion and pain, Italy’s proudest club often came close but fell short.

  5. Manchester United – 285 games, 3 titles
    From Busby’s Babes to Ferguson’s heroes, United’s journey is filled with history and heart.

  6. Benfica – 280 games, 2 titles
    The Portuguese pioneers who ruled Europe in the 1960s and still fight with spirit today. However, they don't have the quality now to fight agianst the superpowers in football.

  7. AC Milan – 267 games, 7 titles
    Synonymous with elegance and glory, Milan remain Italy’s most decorated European club. However, they haven't won the title for two decades now.

  8. Porto – 257 games, 2 titles
    Twice champions against all odds, Porto continue to defy expectations.

  9. Liverpool – 243 games, 6 titles
    The magic of Anfield has produced nights that live forever in football folklore. Arguably the biggest club in England.

  10. Inter Milan – 221 games, 3 titles
    A club built on resilience and class, their triumphs echo across generations. Nerazzuris came close on two occassions under Inzaghi in recent years.

  11. Ajax – 218 games, 4 titles
    The home of Total Football, where legends and ideas that shaped modern football were born. However, they are not in a good shape on and off the pitch.

  12. Arsenal – 214 games, no titles
    Stylish and ambitious, still chasing the European crown that has long eluded them. Can they do it this time?

  13. Chelsea – 200 games, 2 titles
    From Munich to Porto, from heartbreak to glory, Chelsea’s rise is commendable. They are the only club from London to win the holy grail. Not once but twice.

This is more than a list of matches. It’s a chronicle of greatness, ambition, and legacy. Chelsea now stand shoulder to shoulder with Europe’s giants — their name etched proudly into the history of the Champions League.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Arab Reading Champion 2025 to be crowned on October 23

Arab Reading Champion 2025 to be crowned on October 23

2m read
Chess: Indian origin-British prodigy youngest to beat a World Champion

10-year-old Bodhana youngest to beat a World Champion

2m read
Pakistan batsmen Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan against India during their match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Asia Cup final: Let cricket be the winner in Dubai

4m read
Fenerbahce's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (R) and Benfica’s Portuguese head coach Bruno Lage (L) shake hands ahead of the start of the UEFA Champions League play off first leg football match between Fenerbahce (TUR) and Benfica (POR) at the Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Sport Complex in Istanbul on August 20, 2025.

Mourinho set for Benfica return after 25 years

2m read