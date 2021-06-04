Dubai: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has agreed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024.
Chelsea acted swiftly following the German coach’s heroics in securing the Champions League title against Manchester City in Porto.
Tuchel has enjoyed a superb start having taken over from Frank Lampard earlier in the season. He joined in January when the team was struggling and oversaw a rise up the Premier League table to a fourth-place finish.
FA Cup final defeat
He also also got them to the FA Cup final but they lost against Leicester City.
On the extension of his contract, Tuchel said: “I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family. There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”