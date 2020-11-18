Didier Drogba (centre) is flanked by Saeed Al Hareb (right) and Nasser Aman Al Rahma during his visit to Dubai Sports Council office. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast superstar Didier Drogba was presented with the ‘Medal of First Line of Defence’ in appreciation of his support for the council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ campaign.

Drogba was presented with the honour by Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of DSC in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant General of DSC. The three discussed a number of projects and initiatives where the Ivorian is keen to collaborate with the council and invest in Dubai’s steadily growing sports sector.

Welcoming the two-time African Football Player of the Year, Hareb said that Dubai Sports Council is always keen to work with sportsmen from around the globe, past and present, for the benefit of sports in the UAE and Dubai, and will extend every kind of support for any of their projects or initiatives that meet the council’s strategic objectives, as well as encourage them to invest in Dubai’s growing sports sector and become a part of the emirate’s sports family.

Thanking Hareb and Al Rahma for the warm reception, Drogba, who toured the DSC complex and spent considerable time in the ‘Innovation Lab’ playing table tennis, said: “I have been coming to Dubai since 2004-2005, and from that time I made a lot of friends who have also become family. There’s also the sports family and so it is important for me to come here to Dubai Sports Council and tell the council that I am here as a sportsman, as someone who has a passion for activity.”

Considered one of Chelsea’s greatest, Drogba, who won four English Premier League titles and a Champions League crown in a decorated eight-year career with the London club, is looking for investment opportunities in Dubai.

“First, it is a place I have been coming to since 2004 and second, the people here are really friendly and welcoming, and have even become my brothers. Also for the quality of life, for the kids, for the security and for the overall quality,” said Drogba, 42, who was the Man of Match in the 2012 Champions League final, scoring an 88th minute equaliser for Chelsea against Bayern Munich to force the game into penalties, which the Blues won.

“The development here has also been amazing and I want to congratulate Dubai’s leadership for all their efforts to make sure people live here happy and in a safe place.”

Talking about the changes he has witnessed in Dubai since coming here first, Drogba said: “Oh my God, the changes… I think it is impossible to describe it. You have to experience it. In 2005 you come here, and you see the evolution when you come in 2006, and then 2008. And now in 2020, it is a completely different country and I get lost sometimes. But that’s a good thing because it means there is development, which, for me, is vital for a country,” he noted.

A few months back though, as COVID-19 brought the world to halt, Drogba was in his home country where he got the sad news about the demise of his first agent, Pape Diouf, who died with Coronavirus in March. Senegalese Diouf started his career as a journalist but changed tracks to become a football agent, and later became President of French football Olympique de Marseille (2005-2009).