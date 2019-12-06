Chelsea's Reece James celebrates. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Champions League contenders Chelsea were cleared to make signings in the January transfer window on Friday, when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) halved a transfer ban imposed on the club last February.

CAS said in a statement it had also halved Chelsea’s fine to $300,000.

The West London club, last season’s Europa League champions, had been handed a two-window ban by world football body Fifa for breaching rules on the international transfer and registration of players under 18.

They served one window in the last close season.

“(Chelsea) is banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period, which the club already served during the 2019 summer registration period,” CAS said.