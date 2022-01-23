Last night while watching Southampton earn a deserved point against runway league leaders Manchester City, it appeared that Pep Guardiola’s side are beginning to lose a bit of form.

It isn’t a co-incidence that their 12-match winning run came to an end yesterday – in actual fact it could have ended weeks ago. Their relentless pursuit of the title continues but they have not been firing on all cylinders lately.

They recorded narrow victories over Brentford, Arsenal, Wolves and Chelsea - and those games all had moments of fortune - before finally being held by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side at St Mary’s.

Race not over yet

Indeed, their performances have not been as impressive as their results. The reigning champions have looked a little disjointed of late and suffered an uncomfortable first half last night and I feel this latest performance makes a mockery of the suggestion that the title race is over.

Yes, they are way ahead of their rivals – 12 points to be precise – but that can be reduced today if Liverpool beat Crystal Palace. And the Reds do enjoy playing at Selhurst Park and have knocked in a hatful of goals there in recent matches. And if Jurgen Klopp’s men win their game in hand then suddenly that 12 point gap is reduced to a mere 6.

Jack Grealish again flattered to deceive since his big money arrival from Aston Villa and the game seemed to pass him by while Raheem Sterling also looked woefully off form. In fact with City looking hesitant and sloppy lately, Liverpool will feel their title hopes have been reignited. But they are without top scorer Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they are all representing their respective countries at AFCON and have dropped 10 points from winning positions.

Off the boil

Meanwhile, Chelsea – who have also gone off the boil – will have a massive task on their hands when they face a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur later today in the London derby. But if Romelu Lukaku can help Thomas Tuchel’s Blues get three points, then they will also feel they are back in the running.