Manchester: Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the new Premier League season after thrashing newly-promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium today.

The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s opener after 19 minutes.

With the first goal on the board, City cut loose and scored a sumptuous second 12 minutes later as Kevin De Bruyne curled a fine strike into the net with the outside of his foot.

Phil Foden added another before halftime from De Bruyne’s assist and it was just a matter of how many more the hosts would help themselves to.

Haaland’s moment in front of goal came late in the second half but he failed to connect properly with Jack Grealish’s pull back.

It mattered little as a late own goal from Jefferson Lerma put the icing on the cake, with City maintaining their 100% start to the new campaign at a canter.

Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

In sizzling sunshine in north London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

On his home debut following his move from Manchester City he chipped Arsenal in front in the 23rd minute and made it 2-0 with a poacher’s close-range header in the 35th.

Leicester got a lifeline when William Saliba, also making his home debut, headed into his own net eight minutes after the break but almost immediately a mistake by Leicester keeper Danny Ward allowed Granit Xhaka to restore Arsenal’s two-goal lead.

James Maddison again gave Leicester hope when his shot went through the legs of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale but the hosts responded quickly with Gabriel Martinelli finding the bottom corner from an assist by Jesus.

It was a vibrant performance by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side who have six points from their opening two games.

Southampton duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United’s Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with two fine strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints’ heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

Leeds dominated the ball in the early exchanges but it was Southampton who looked the more threatening, with Stuart Armstrong and debutant Armel Bella-Kotchap coming close.

Sloppy start

The visitors were dealt a blow in the 28th minute when striker Patrick Bamford, who missed a chunk of last season due to injury, made way for Daniel James and the Welshman almost had a dream introduction as he forced Gavin Bazunu into a fine save.

Leeds made Southampton pay for a sloppy start to the second half when Rodrigo turned in Jack Harrison’s cross from the left in the 46th minute with a clever finish before adding another on the hour with a header from close range.

Aribo pulled one back in the 72nd minute when he finished off a slick team move before Walker-Peters completed the comeback with a low powerful shot past Illan Meslier.