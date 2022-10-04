Manchester City will host F.C. Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow in their third game of group stage of the Champions League after blowing rivals Manchester United away in the derby on Sunday.
Fresh from the 6-3 win, City will bid to continue their unbeaten start to the season against their Danish opponents and will once again look to the impressive Erling Haaland who grabbed a hat-trick against United to fire them to victory.
Six points
City are top of Group G with six points. After beating Sevilla in Spain in their opening game, they edged past Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win at the Etihad last month.
They are 21 games unbeaten at home in the Champions League while Copenhagen have only won one of their last 10 away games in the competition.
They will be without Akinkunmi Amoo and Mamoudou Karamoko and even though City could be missing Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker Pep Guardiola’s side are still firm favourites to win tomorrow.