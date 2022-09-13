Manchester City will hope to maintain their perfect start in the Champions League when they take on Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the Group G clash.

Pep Guardiola’s City cruised to a 4-0 win against Sevilla on match day one with Erling Haaland continuing his fine goalscoring run with his new club by grabbing two. The 22-year-old took his European tally to 25 goals in 20 games and will be keen to keep his great start at the Etihad Stadium going. He has scored 12 goals in 7 games for City and will need to extra motivation to get one over his previous club.

Dortmund also made a good start in the group phase by beating Copenhagen 3-0 but City will be fresher having had the luxury of a week off following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II which meant all games last weekend were postponed.

City have made a great start to the new campaign and are unbeaten in their first seven games in all competitions. And, they have scored 17 goals with Haaland grabbing the lions share. Guardiola will be taking charge of his 150th Champions League game and will be hoping it is one to remember but he may be without defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones due to niggling injuries. In attack the coach could give a starting berth to either Julian Alvarez or Riyad Mahrez.

Potter's first match

Meanwhile, Graham Potter will take charge of Chelsea for the first time tomorrow night as his new team face Red Bull Salzburg but he has been dealt an early injury blow with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy expected to miss the match due to injury.

The high profile Group E clash will be the first time the former Brighton coach gets a taste of his new life in the Blues dugout and but the tough test has been made even harder without the Senegal international.

Chelsea lost their first match against Dinamo Zagreb which resulted in the shock sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel who had been in charge for just over 19 months and now the pressure will be on 47-year-old Potter to deliver the goods with immediate effect.