Bayern Munich will welcome Barcelona tomorrow night at the Allianz Arena for what should be a tasty Champions League Group C clash but all eyes will be on Robert Lewandowski.
The Poland international, who has been in prolific form at his new club, will be returning to face his old team and few would bet against him continuing his scoring streak.
Xavi Hernandez has no injury concerns meaning the Spanish giants will travel to Germany with a full-strength squad.
But Bayern could be missing several key players against the La Liga heavyweight. Coach Julian Nagelsmann may have to do without the services of Kingsley Coman, Bouna Sarr and Jamal Musiala. Winger Coman will be a big miss but Sarr has not played for the Bavarians all season. Teenage prodigy Musiala picked up a knock last weekend against VfB Stuttgart but could yet be involved tomorrow evening.
Robertson injured
Bayern were held to a 2-2 draw at Stuttgart while Barcelona enjoyed a 4-0 win over Cadiz and will hope their goal scoring form continues tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Liverpool will be missing defender Andy Robertson when they host Ajax at Anfield. The left back played the full 90 minutes against Napoli which the Reds lost 4-1. But the Scotland captain will not be available for the Group A tie against the Dutch champions due to a knee injury. Boss Jurgen Klopp will likely start with Kostas Tsimikas on the left side of the back four but he will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher who are all injured.
Tottenham Hotspur head to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon with both sides hoping to make it two wins from two at the start of the group-stages. Spurs beat Marseille in North London while Sporting opened their account with an emphatic 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs coach Antonio Conte could start with Dejan Kulusevski up front with Harry Kane and Richarlison and give Son Heung-min – who has played every game so far – a breather.