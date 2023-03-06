Dubai: Germany’s Borussia Dortmund head to London play Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League game at Stamford Bridge with a slender 1-0 lead from their previous encounter.
Karim Adeyemi’s stunning solo goal secured the victory for Dortmund at the Westfalenstadion and now the Bundesliga side have an excellent chance to advance to the quarterfinals of Europe’s elite tournament given their current form, whereas Chelsea’s recent lackluster displays may hinder their progress.
Despite their loss in the first leg, the Blues historically have advanced from similar situations but they have a goal-scoring issue to address having only scored four in their previous ten games.
Good form
Dortmund, on the other hand, have won all of their last ten games, putting them within reach of domestic and European titles.
Graham Potter is under massive pressure and the Chelsea boss will be missing Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Thiago Silva due to injuries. He will have Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, and Reece James back in the squad while Dortmund will be without Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Donyell Malen, Julien Duranville, and Karim Adeyemi.
The Germans have struggled to keep clean sheets in their previous away games and have lost their previous five European games in London. This will be an exciting and highly anticipated game with both teams having a lot to prove but if the Blues are knocked out there is a feeling Potter could also be given the boot.