Just like Superman has Kryptonite, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea.
Despite their apparent superiority on paper and a much stronger bench, City were once again left humbled by the Blues and their mastermind coach — and this time it really hurt.
Chelsea and Tuchel had already out-thought Guardiola’s men on the field twice in the Premier League this season, but they were powerless to stop the Sky Blues marching to their third title in four years.
However, on Saturday night, a sole strike from Kai Havertz just before half-time and a midfield masterclass from N’Golo Kante denied Guardiola and City the piece of silverware they have coveted the most since their Abu Dhabi owners took over a decade ago.
City, who have once again been scoring for fun this season, were strangely toothless and evidently nervous on the big stage in Porto. Chelsea strode around with confidence, while City were left chasing the game and chasing shadows.
Given their roster, pulling power and spending muscle in a vital transfer window, City — laden with silverware over the past 10 years — will surely be back on this stage before long, but this will go down as one that definitely slipped through their fingers.