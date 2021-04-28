Coach Juan Ferrando during an FC Goa training session Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian Super League club FC Goa will be hoping to bow out of the AFC Champions League with their heads held high when they take on UAE side Al Wahda on Thursday.

The top Indian club’s chances of making out of the group stages are over following three draws and back-to-back defeats against Iran’s Persepolis.

The Juan Ferrando-coached side — who have three points in Group E — will be going all out for a consolation victory when they play Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda in their last outing.

Ahead of the tie, Goa defender Seriton Fernandes said the morale of the team was still very high and added: “If we win, we will dedicate it to the people of India. We will approach the last game like any other, with a view to get all three points. We have never wavered from that stance and we will continue to look for a victory, irrespective of who the opponent is. That’s what we are all about.

“It’s been an experience to remember. We have all gained so much confidence, having played at this level. And now that we have had a taste of it, we want more. We want to be back in the Champions League.”

Goa head coach Ferrando said: “We need to improve further. In football, we need to always think about where the points would come from. We are not thinking about the last game anymore. It is time to focus on the next game and find the best XI for that one.