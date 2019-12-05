Glasgow: Scott Brown’s dramatic injury time strike gave Celtic a 2-1 win over Hamilton to move the Hoops two points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Rangers let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Aberdeen.

Celtic looked on course for a routine evening when Ryan Christie pounced to score from close range in the 13th minute to put the home side in front at Celtic Park.

But the Accies stayed in the game and seemed to have secured an unlikely point when Marios Ogkmpoe bundled in a leveller in the 90th minute.

Celtic, though, snatched what could be a vital winner in the title race when captain Brown burst into the box to fire in a winner two minutes into injury time.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon cited Sunday’s upcoming League Cup final against Rangers as an explanation for his side’s display.

“It’s the psychology of football. A lot of talk and a lot of build-up has been about Sunday and, subconsciously, I think we were a little bit flat.”