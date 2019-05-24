Lennon can lead a clean sweep of silverware for third season in a row

Glasgow: Celtic can take their domestic dominance in Scotland to a new level on Saturday as they aim to complete a third consecutive treble against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final.

No team apart from Celtic or Rangers have won league title since 1985 but before Brendan Rodgers’s arrival as manager in 2016, Celtic had won the domestic treble of league, Scottish Cup and League Cup just three times in the club’s history.

Rodgers led a clean sweep of silverware in 2016/17 and 2017/18 but even his mid-season departure for Leicester has not derailed the Scottish champions as they chase history.

There is still speculation and uncertainty around who will permanently replace the former Liverpool boss.

Caretaker manager Neil Lennon stepped in at short notice in February and ensured an eight-point lead in the league was converted into an eighth straight title.

In his second spell in charge, Lennon has also kept Celtic on course in the Scottish Cup, with comprehensive wins over Hibs and Aberdeen.

Yet many fans remain unconvinced that the Northern Irishman is the man to trust with a bid for a record-equalling nine-in-a-row next season or to turn domestic dominance into better results in Europe.

Lennon’s only defeat since returning came to fierce rivals Rangers two weeks ago, but his team selections and style of play have also been questioned, with three 0-0 draws in his 13 games in charge.

“There’s always going to be criticism but if it was that easy, a team would have done it before,” said winger Scott Sinclair at the prospect of picking up his ninth trophy in three seasons in Scotland. “No one has done it, so it goes to show that it’s tough.”

Catch the Match

Scottish Cup final

Celtic v Hearts

6pm