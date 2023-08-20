Sydney: Spain’s goalscoring hero Olga Carmona hailed her “unstoppable” side as they beat England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup for the first time on Sunday in Sydney.

Carmona drilled home after 29 minutes to put La Roja ahead and they held onto their lead to triumph.

“It was a really tough game, we knew it would be tricky, England have a great team, but I think it was our game,” Carmona told Spanish national broadcasters La 1.

“We had the feeling we were going to do it, and this is unstoppable, the truth is I don’t know what to tell you.”

Carmona celebrated her goal by revealing a message on an undershirt, reading “Merchi”.

The 23-year-old said it was a tribute for a friend whose mother had passed away.

“I want to say this victory is for one of my best friend’s mother, who died recently, I celebrated the goal with that shirt,” added Carmona.

Proud of team

Spain coach Jorge Vilda said he was extremely proud of his team.

Vilda was heavily criticised in the build-up to and during the tournament for his tense relationship with a number of players who quit the national team in protest against the coach and the Spanish football federation.

Three of the 15 protesting players returned for the tournament — Aitana Bonmati, Ona Batlle and Mariona Caldentey, all of whom started in the final.

“It’s difficult to describe, immense joy, I’m so proud of this team,” said Vilda.

“I’m so happy for everyone watching us right now, we’ve made them happy too. We’re champions of the world.”

The coach said the celebrations would run on for a long time.