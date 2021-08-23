Dubai: West Brom are flying in the Championship having won three of their first four games of the season and will be licking their lips at the prospect of facing a misfiring Arsenal team that has lost its opening two games of the English Premier League season.
There could well be a shock on the cards on Wednesday night when the two sides meet in the second round of the Carabao Cup and if there is then there would be even more pressure on Gunners coach Mikel Arteta.
Huddersfield Town welcome Everton to the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow night and it will be the third League Cup meeting between the sides. The first came in 1998, whilst the last was in 2010. Last season, Everton got to the Quarter-Finals before Man Utd knocked them out. And having made a bright start to the season under new boss Rafa Benitez, the Toffees will be hoping for another good cup run this time out.
All-Premier League matches
There are two all-Premier League matches, as Newcastle host Burnley and Watford entertain Crystal Palace.
Aston Villa will travel to League Two Barrow while Southampton will also play fourth tier opposition, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side handed a tie at Newport County.
Defending champions Manchester City will enter in round three along with the six other Premier League sides involved in Europe this season.
Newcastle United v Burnley
Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Sheffield United v Derby County
Stoke City v Doncaster Rovers
Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
Morecambe v Preston North End
Blackpool v Sunderland
Leeds United v Crewe Alexandra
Barrow v Aston Villa
Brentford v Forest Green Rovers
Millwall v Cambridge United
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
Norwich City v Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Birmingham City v Fulham
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Queens Park Rangers v Oxford United
Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle
Stevenage v Wycombe Wanderers
Newport County v Southampton
Northampton Town v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Crystal Palace